Bengaluru's Cybercrime Hotline Controversy: A Call for Answers

Bengaluru, an IT hub, is facing issues with inaccessible cybercrime reporting hotlines, as highlighted by social activist Dushyant Dubey. Despite having multiple police stations designated for cyber, economic, and narcotic offences, most hotlines remain unanswered, calling into question the efficacy of the services.

  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, hailed as India's IT hub, is grappling with a unique challenge—cybercrime reporting hotlines that are largely unresponsive. Despite a growing number of cybercrime cases, multiple helpline numbers remain inaccessible, undermining public trust and frustrating victims.

Social activist Dushyant Dubey, from NGO St Brofus' Army, brought the issue to light when a victim's call for assistance went unanswered. Dubey's investigation uncovered a list of numbers meant for public use, which, upon testing, frequently failed to connect. He aired his concerns on social media, substantiated by video evidence.

While some police officials claim they prioritize high-value cases, this explanation does little to console citizens unable to report crimes below a Rs 2 lakh threshold. Authorities have been largely unresponsive, leaving many questions about the reliability of Bengaluru's cybercrime reporting system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

