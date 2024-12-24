Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Budhana Shrine

A group of landowners allegedly demolished an old shrine in Budhana, prompting police action. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain facts and legal implications. Key suspects include residents Gulzar Uddin and others, with Budhana law enforcement committed to thorough probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 09:12 IST
  • India

A controversial incident unfolded in Budhana town when a group of landowners allegedly demolished an old 'mazaar' (shrine), prompting local authorities to take swift action. The demolition led to the registration of an FIR, as law enforcement began an investigation, an official reported on Tuesday.

Named among the accused are Gulzar Uddin, a resident of Chhota Bazaar, his brothers Aghan and Ameer Zia, along with 10 to 15 others. Budhana Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh stated that the police have initiated legal proceedings based on allegations from a local resident.

The complaint, filed by Pavnesh Kumar, claims that the shrine, located near a vegetable market on Budhana-Kandhla Road and dedicated to a saint, was vandalized. In response, Singh emphasized the commitment to a comprehensive investigation, vowing appropriate action against any individuals found culpable as per the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

