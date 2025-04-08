Left Menu

Mystery and Tragedy Unfold in Delhi: Car Fire Incident Raises Questions

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi when a person was found charred in a car on Bijwasan Road. Details about the cause remain unclear as investigations continue. Meanwhile, a separate incident involving a 7-year-old boy injured in a car accident in Sainik Enclave is also under police probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:15 IST
Mystery and Tragedy Unfold in Delhi: Car Fire Incident Raises Questions
Vehicle damaged in the accident (Photo/Delhi Fire Service). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that unfolded on the Bijwasan Road flyover in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, a person was tragically charred to death after a vehicle caught fire late Monday night, police reported. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded promptly to the scene at around 10:32 pm, managing to extinguish the engulfing flames.

Upon conducting an examination of the incinerated automobile, DFS officials discovered a charred body. As details surrounding the car's ownership and the fire's origin remain elusive, authorities are actively investigating whether the incident resulted from an accident, foul play, or another cause.

In a separate unfortunate event, a 7-year-old boy sustained injuries after a car accident transpired in the Sainik Enclave area of New Delhi. The police received notification of the incident at BHD Nagar police station, and upon arriving, found the young resident of Sainik Enclave hospitalized, though in stable condition. Meanwhile, the vehicle has been seized, and legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025