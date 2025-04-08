Mystery and Tragedy Unfold in Delhi: Car Fire Incident Raises Questions

In a shocking incident that unfolded on the Bijwasan Road flyover in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, a person was tragically charred to death after a vehicle caught fire late Monday night, police reported. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded promptly to the scene at around 10:32 pm, managing to extinguish the engulfing flames.

Upon conducting an examination of the incinerated automobile, DFS officials discovered a charred body. As details surrounding the car's ownership and the fire's origin remain elusive, authorities are actively investigating whether the incident resulted from an accident, foul play, or another cause.

In a separate unfortunate event, a 7-year-old boy sustained injuries after a car accident transpired in the Sainik Enclave area of New Delhi. The police received notification of the incident at BHD Nagar police station, and upon arriving, found the young resident of Sainik Enclave hospitalized, though in stable condition. Meanwhile, the vehicle has been seized, and legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)