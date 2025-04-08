New Zealand Stands Firm Amidst Global Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand will maintain its economic course despite global market disruptions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies, Finance Minister Nicola Willis affirmed. This decision comes after Trump's tariffs led to further escalation in a global trade war.

Willis reassured that the impacts on New Zealand, while unwelcome, are expected to be milder compared to other countries. This resilience is attributed to strategic fiscal measures already in place to navigate turbulent financial times.

New Zealand's economy, having faced struggles, is poised for recovery, with the Reserve Bank expected to cut rates further in response to U.S.-induced tariffs. This fiscal steadfastness aims to ensure economic stability and return to surplus by the decade's end.

