Left Menu

Trapped in Neglect: Borewell Mishaps Highlight Enforcement Gaps

Despite Supreme Court guidelines to prevent borewell accidents, tragic incidents continue due to poor enforcement. Recent cases in Rajasthan, including the tragic loss of a child, spotlight the urgent need for stricter measures and public awareness to avert such tragedies in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:50 IST
Trapped in Neglect: Borewell Mishaps Highlight Enforcement Gaps
  • Country:
  • India

Despite comprehensive guidelines framed by the Supreme Court over a decade ago, the frequency of accidents involving abandoned borewells remains a grave concern in India. The recent tragic incident in Rajasthan, involving a young child named Chetna, underscores significant lapses in enforcement and awareness.

The Supreme Court, back in 2010, laid down explicit directives to avert these tragedies. These included measures such as barbed-wire fencing and steel covers for borewells, along with mandatory public notices in construction areas. Despite these regulations, the persistence of such accidents indicates a dire need for strict compliance and widespread dissemination among the public.

Experts suggest that adherence to the Supreme Court's guidelines, coupled with public education campaigns, could play a crucial role in preventing further mishaps. Enhanced monitoring by local authorities is also essential to ensure that borewells are adequately secured, and steps are taken to uphold the court's mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024