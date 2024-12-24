Trapped in Neglect: Borewell Mishaps Highlight Enforcement Gaps
Despite Supreme Court guidelines to prevent borewell accidents, tragic incidents continue due to poor enforcement. Recent cases in Rajasthan, including the tragic loss of a child, spotlight the urgent need for stricter measures and public awareness to avert such tragedies in the future.
- Country:
- India
Despite comprehensive guidelines framed by the Supreme Court over a decade ago, the frequency of accidents involving abandoned borewells remains a grave concern in India. The recent tragic incident in Rajasthan, involving a young child named Chetna, underscores significant lapses in enforcement and awareness.
The Supreme Court, back in 2010, laid down explicit directives to avert these tragedies. These included measures such as barbed-wire fencing and steel covers for borewells, along with mandatory public notices in construction areas. Despite these regulations, the persistence of such accidents indicates a dire need for strict compliance and widespread dissemination among the public.
Experts suggest that adherence to the Supreme Court's guidelines, coupled with public education campaigns, could play a crucial role in preventing further mishaps. Enhanced monitoring by local authorities is also essential to ensure that borewells are adequately secured, and steps are taken to uphold the court's mandates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
