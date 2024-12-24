Left Menu

Constitutional Compliance Debate in Manipur: Minister Defends Government's Actions

Manipur's law minister, Th Basanta Kumar Singh, refuted Congress's claims that the state government violated constitutional procedures by not holding the winter session of the Assembly. Kumar cited Article 174, asserting that past precedents existed during O Ibobi Singh's tenure. He emphasized unavoidable COVID-19 and 2023 incidents impacted session scheduling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur, law minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh dismissed Congress allegations accusing the state government of breaching constitutional rules by omitting the winter Assembly session. Citing Article 174, Kumar emphasized compliance, noting that sessions met criteria, having occurred twice annually.

Kumar highlighted precedents from former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh's era when sessions similarly occur twice a year. He assured the BJP-led administration's adherence to constitutional mandates. The minister attributed disruptions to the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant event in May 2023, impacting governance.

On another front, Kumar addressed the dispute involving the Board of Secondary Education Manipur employees, affirming Akham Joykumar Singh's chairmanship appointment adhered to regulations. He urged workers to end their strike for the students' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

