Delhi Court Sentences Two Men for Heinous Crime
A Delhi court sentenced two school rickshaw drivers, Sheikh Rashid and Ganesh, to 20 years' imprisonment each for the rape of a minor girl in 2017. The court emphasized their maturity and the egregious nature of their crime, stressing they failed the trust placed in them.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has handed down a severe 20-year prison sentence to two school rickshaw drivers, Sheikh Rashid and Ganesh, for the rape of a minor girl in 2017. The decision highlights the grievous nature of their crime, which exploited the innocence they were meant to protect.
Judge Balwinder Singh emphasized the gravity of their actions, noting that both men were mature enough to understand the nature and consequences of their acts. The court found them guilty under IPC for rape, as well as under Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act.
Prosecutor Paresh Sisodia argued for the maximum punishment, citing the repeated nature of the crime. The court's decision, made public on November 6, stated that given the seriousness of the offence, a rigorous 20-year sentence was justified. It also awarded Rs 1.25 lakh for the survivor's rehabilitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- court
- sentencing
- 20 years
- minor
- rape
- survivor
- POCSO
- rickshaw drivers
- crime
ALSO READ
Australia's Social Media Ban for Minors: Lessons from China's Gaming Restrictions
India Seeks Strengthened Ties with Bangladesh Amidst Rising Concerns Over Minority Safety
India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Rights Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Rise Over Minority Attacks in Bangladesh: Calls for Indian Intervention
India Faces Diplomatic Strain with Bangladesh Amid Minority Safety Concerns