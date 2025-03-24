From Survivor to Champion: Ridaline Shullai's Battle Against TB Stigma

Ridaline Shullai, a 33-year-old from Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, has turned her personal battle with tuberculosis (TB) into a mission. After losing a lung to the disease, she is now a TB champion, working tirelessly to raise awareness and combat the stigma that often accompanies such a diagnosis.

Shullai's ordeal began in June 2015 with symptoms she initially dismissed as flu. However, a diagnosis of multidrug-resistant TB followed, leading to a harsh treatment regimen at R P Chest Hospital in Shillong. Despite severe side effects and the emotional burden, she managed to survive and was declared TB-free by September 2017.

Even with ongoing health problems, Shullai remains undeterred. She actively motivates and counsels TB patients, encouraging adherence to treatment. Her story underscores the need for addressing the stigma associated with TB, highlighting that the fight against this ancient disease requires compassion and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)