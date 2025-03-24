Left Menu

From Survivor to Champion: Ridaline Shullai's Battle Against TB Stigma

Ridaline Shullai from Meghalaya, who lost a lung to tuberculosis, has transformed from a survivor to a champion. She raises awareness about the disease and combats its stigma. Despite ongoing health challenges, she supports others in their fight against TB, emphasizing the need for knowledge and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:29 IST
From Survivor to Champion: Ridaline Shullai's Battle Against TB Stigma
Tuberculosis
  • Country:
  • India

Ridaline Shullai, a 33-year-old from Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, has turned her personal battle with tuberculosis (TB) into a mission. After losing a lung to the disease, she is now a TB champion, working tirelessly to raise awareness and combat the stigma that often accompanies such a diagnosis.

Shullai's ordeal began in June 2015 with symptoms she initially dismissed as flu. However, a diagnosis of multidrug-resistant TB followed, leading to a harsh treatment regimen at R P Chest Hospital in Shillong. Despite severe side effects and the emotional burden, she managed to survive and was declared TB-free by September 2017.

Even with ongoing health problems, Shullai remains undeterred. She actively motivates and counsels TB patients, encouraging adherence to treatment. Her story underscores the need for addressing the stigma associated with TB, highlighting that the fight against this ancient disease requires compassion and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025