From Survivor to Champion: Ridaline Shullai's Battle Against TB Stigma
Ridaline Shullai from Meghalaya, who lost a lung to tuberculosis, has transformed from a survivor to a champion. She raises awareness about the disease and combats its stigma. Despite ongoing health challenges, she supports others in their fight against TB, emphasizing the need for knowledge and compassion.
- Country:
- India
Ridaline Shullai, a 33-year-old from Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, has turned her personal battle with tuberculosis (TB) into a mission. After losing a lung to the disease, she is now a TB champion, working tirelessly to raise awareness and combat the stigma that often accompanies such a diagnosis.
Shullai's ordeal began in June 2015 with symptoms she initially dismissed as flu. However, a diagnosis of multidrug-resistant TB followed, leading to a harsh treatment regimen at R P Chest Hospital in Shillong. Despite severe side effects and the emotional burden, she managed to survive and was declared TB-free by September 2017.
Even with ongoing health problems, Shullai remains undeterred. She actively motivates and counsels TB patients, encouraging adherence to treatment. Her story underscores the need for addressing the stigma associated with TB, highlighting that the fight against this ancient disease requires compassion and awareness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya's Byrnihat Tops Global Pollution Charts, Delhi Most Polluted Capital: Report
BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Illegal Border Crossing, Apprehends Five
Meghalaya Embraces Tradition and Technology in Innovative TB Control Program
Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care: A Transformative Approach to Tackling Tuberculosis
Accelerating TB Elimination: A 100-Day Race Against Time in Meghalaya