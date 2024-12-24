Uncertain Future: Syrian Refugees Face New Legal Challenges in Egypt

Syrian refugees in Egypt are grappling with new legal challenges that may impact their residency status in the wake of legislative changes following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. European nations have suspended asylum applications, and Egypt has introduced a law enabling the government to oversee refugee status assessments.

The regulation's ambiguity and potential implications for the Syrian community in Egypt have stirred apprehension among refugees, many of whom fear being compelled to return home amid ongoing uncertainties. The UNHCR estimates over six million Syrians are refugees globally, with Egypt hosting around 159,000 Syrians. The new law could change the perception of Syrians, posing risks of deportation.

Despite international obligations, Egypt cites economic pressures as a factor in its handling of refugees. Lawmakers argue the legislation balances national security concerns with rights protection, yet rights groups warn of the vagueness surrounding refugee definitions. UNHCR continues to advocate for clear asylum procedures in Egypt.

