Justice Delivered: Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Death for Brutal Murder

In a significant verdict, a Bareilly court on Tuesday sentenced a father-son duo to death in a decade-old murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of the fast-track court pronounced capital punishment for Raghuveer Singh and Monu alias Tejpal Singh. The duo was found guilty of brutally murdering Raghuveer's brother, Charan Singh, on November 20, 2014, in Baheri, Bareilly district, following a heated land dispute.

The evidence presented revealed the brutality of the crime, with Monu having shot Charan in the chest, followed by his father hacking the victim. Additionally, Monu received a five-year sentence under an Arms Act case along with a Rs 10,000 fine, as detailed by Assistant Government Counsel Digambar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)