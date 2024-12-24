Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Death for Brutal Murder

A Bareilly court sentenced Raghuveer Singh and his son to death for the brutal murder of Raghuveer's brother over a land dispute. The crime took place in 2014, and both were fined. Monu, the son, received an additional sentence related to an Arms Act violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:42 IST
Justice Delivered: Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Death for Brutal Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a Bareilly court on Tuesday sentenced a father-son duo to death in a decade-old murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of the fast-track court pronounced capital punishment for Raghuveer Singh and Monu alias Tejpal Singh. The duo was found guilty of brutally murdering Raghuveer's brother, Charan Singh, on November 20, 2014, in Baheri, Bareilly district, following a heated land dispute.

The evidence presented revealed the brutality of the crime, with Monu having shot Charan in the chest, followed by his father hacking the victim. Additionally, Monu received a five-year sentence under an Arms Act case along with a Rs 10,000 fine, as detailed by Assistant Government Counsel Digambar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024