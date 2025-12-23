Sticker Scam: Six Arrested for Extorting Motorists with Radium Stickers
Six individuals were apprehended for allegedly extorting motorists by forcibly pasting reflective stickers on their vehicles. Among the suspects are a police constable and a home guard, with an ongoing hunt for them. The police initiated an FIR following a complaint by Rameshwar Singh Dabbu about the extortion activities.
In a significant crackdown, six individuals were apprehended for allegedly extorting motorists by forcibly pasting reflective (radium) stickers on their vehicles, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The gang, suspected to include a police constable and a home guard, targeted drivers near Kisan Inter College, demanding money for high-visibility stickers. The operation came to light after Rameshwar Singh Dabbu, a resident of Sardaspur village, filed a complaint.
Law enforcement authorities took swift action, resulting in the arrest of Anuj Giri and Mandeep Maurya, among others, while a search continues for the remaining suspects. The scam occurs amidst new government directives to enhance road safety through reflective tapes.
