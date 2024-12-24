China emphasized on Tuesday that the BRICS bloc's appeal and influence are growing significantly, positioning it as a primary platform for fostering solidarity and cooperation among countries in the Global South. As new partner countries join the BRICS family, the level of cooperation and representation within the group reaches new heights.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that a list of BRICS partner countries has been finalized through consensus among member states. This list now includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Uganda, marking a significant expansion of the group's partnerships.

Originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS alliance has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. China expressed readiness to collaborate with new and existing BRICS members in the spirit of openness, inclusivity, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

