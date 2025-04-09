Indonesia Offers Refuge: A Humanitarian Stand Amid Gaza Crisis

In a bid to provide humanitarian relief, Indonesia has announced plans to offer temporary refuge to Palestinians impacted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday that around 1,000 Palestinians might be housed in the first wave of this initiative, as he commenced a diplomatic trip to the Middle East and Turkey.

Prabowo has directed his foreign minister to engage in swift discussions with Palestinian representatives and other relevant parties to facilitate the evacuation process. "We are ready to evacuate the wounded, the traumatized, the orphans," he declared, emphasizing that Indonesia will offer temporary sanctuary until the situation in Gaza is stable enough for the Palestinians to safely return.

As the conflict rages, with over 50,000 Palestinian casualties reported in retaliatory Israeli strikes, Indonesia seeks to step up its involvement in negotiating a two-state solution while sending humanitarian aid. President Prabowo reflected this stance before departing for Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, reinforcing Indonesia's commitment to supporting Palestinian safety and sovereignty, despite previous suggestions of permanent displacement by global leaders.

