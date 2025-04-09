Indonesia Offers Safe Haven for Palestinian Evacuees Amid Gaza Conflict

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced that his nation will provide temporary refuge to Palestinian evacuees, including medical patients and orphans impacted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This humanitarian effort underscores Indonesia's ongoing support for Palestinians.

Subianto stated that Indonesia is ready to evacuate a first group of about 1,000 individuals, ensuring their stay until it is safe for them to return to Gaza. He emphasized that this initiative is purely temporary and not intended for permanent resettlement.

While en route to Abu Dhabi as part of a diplomatic tour in the Middle East, Subianto revealed plans to discuss the evacuation arrangements with regional leaders. He noted that Indonesia has been urged by other nations to take a more significant role in resolving the Gaza conflict.

