Indonesia Offers Safe Haven for Palestinian Evacuees Amid Gaza Conflict

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced plans to provide temporary shelter for Palestinian medical evacuees and orphans affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict. Subianto emphasized Indonesia's commitment to evacuating and hosting around 1,000 victims until Gaza is safe for their return, while coordinating with other Middle Eastern countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:40 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced that his nation will provide temporary refuge to Palestinian evacuees, including medical patients and orphans impacted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This humanitarian effort underscores Indonesia's ongoing support for Palestinians.

Subianto stated that Indonesia is ready to evacuate a first group of about 1,000 individuals, ensuring their stay until it is safe for them to return to Gaza. He emphasized that this initiative is purely temporary and not intended for permanent resettlement.

While en route to Abu Dhabi as part of a diplomatic tour in the Middle East, Subianto revealed plans to discuss the evacuation arrangements with regional leaders. He noted that Indonesia has been urged by other nations to take a more significant role in resolving the Gaza conflict.

