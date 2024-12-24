Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader's 29-Day Fast: A Fight for Justice and Unity

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, has been on a hunger strike for 29 days to push for legal guarantees on the minimum support price. Emphasizing unity among farmers, he urges nationwide solidarity. His health critical, the Punjab Chief Minister calls for government dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:15 IST
Punjab Farmer Leader's 29-Day Fast: A Fight for Justice and Unity
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

The farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike, entering its 29th day, pushing the demand for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). Despite his critical health condition, Dallewal emphasizes the importance of unity among farmers to succeed.

Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border since November 26 seeks to pressure the centre to accept farmer's demands. Highlighting nationwide cooperation, he calls for Punjab and Haryana to unite in this struggle. Acknowledging physical weakness, his spirit remains resolute.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha's leaders criticize the indifferent stance of central and Punjab governments, urging intervention. With Dallewal's health deteriorating, they plan to meet the President in January for discussion. Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister appeals to the centre to hold talks with the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024