Punjab Farmer Leader's 29-Day Fast: A Fight for Justice and Unity

The farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike, entering its 29th day, pushing the demand for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). Despite his critical health condition, Dallewal emphasizes the importance of unity among farmers to succeed.

Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border since November 26 seeks to pressure the centre to accept farmer's demands. Highlighting nationwide cooperation, he calls for Punjab and Haryana to unite in this struggle. Acknowledging physical weakness, his spirit remains resolute.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha's leaders criticize the indifferent stance of central and Punjab governments, urging intervention. With Dallewal's health deteriorating, they plan to meet the President in January for discussion. Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister appeals to the centre to hold talks with the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)