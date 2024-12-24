Pralhad Joshi Launches Key Consumer Protection Initiatives on National Consumer Day 2024

On the occasion of National Consumer Day 2024, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, presided over the celebrations held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The event marked the launch of several consumer-centric initiatives aimed at enhancing consumer rights and welfare. This year’s theme, "Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice," emphasized the department's commitment to providing accessible, efficient, and transparent consumer redressal systems.

National Consumer Day is dedicated to recognizing consumer rights and the significant efforts made by the Department of Consumer Affairs to protect and empower consumers. In his inaugural address, Shri Joshi underscored the government's commitment to facilitating digital access to justice for consumers, aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for efficient and accessible justice. He highlighted several milestones achieved by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), including class action suits and successful interventions.

Some of the notable achievements mentioned by the Minister include the refund of ₹1454 crore by travel companies to consumers whose flight tickets were canceled during the COVID-19 lockdown, actions against misleading advertisements from 45 coaching institutes, and the delisting of non-compliant car seatbelt alarm stopper clips from major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Meesho.

New Initiatives for Consumer Protection

To further protect consumers, Shri Joshi launched the ‘Jago Grahak Jago App’, ‘Jagriti App’, and ‘Jagriti Dashboard’. These tools are designed to help the Department of Consumer Affairs identify and combat dark patterns on e-commerce platforms. The dark patterns refer to deceptive practices used by online platforms to manipulate consumer choices. Additionally, the Minister launched the National Legal Metrology e-Mapp, which aims to increase transparency and accountability in governance.

Another significant step towards consumer empowerment is the revamped National Consumer Helpline Portal (NCH 2.0). Featuring enhanced functionality, multilingual support, and AI-powered chatbots, NCH 2.0 aims to provide faster grievance resolution and a more inclusive experience for consumers across India. The Minister also inaugurated the ‘Organic Food Testing Laboratory’ at the National Test House in Guwahati and a Low Voltage Switch Gear Testing Facility at the National Test House in Mumbai, which will help ensure food safety and electrical quality.

Strengthening E-Commerce Protection

With India’s e-commerce user base growing rapidly, now numbering 950 million, Shri Joshi acknowledged the rising threats to consumers on online platforms. He commended the Department of Consumer Affairs for enacting the Consumer Protection E-commerce Rules, 2020, which are designed to safeguard consumers shopping online. He also emphasized the role of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in ensuring quality control and consumer protection through its Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and hallmarking of gold jewelry.

In his address, Shri Joshi also highlighted initiatives taken by Legal Metrology to ensure accurate measurements and standards, along with the role of the National Test House in testing and certifying products, including electric vehicle batteries and drones. These efforts contribute to enhancing product safety and consumer trust.

Digital Transformation in Consumer Justice

The digitalization of consumer redressal was a key focus of the event. Shri Joshi praised the E-Daakhil portal, launched in 2020, which has revolutionized the process of filing consumer complaints, making it more accessible to consumers across the country. The portal has been instrumental in facilitating quicker communication and resolution of cases, with numerous State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions (SCDRC) and District Consumer Redressal Commissions (DCDRC) using the portal for 100% case filings.

Celebrating Consumer Empowerment through Education

The Minister emphasized the importance of consumer awareness, commending initiatives such as the Quality Connect Campaign, which has established over 10,300 standards clubs in schools and colleges across the country. Educating students about consumer rights and responsibilities is a crucial step toward fostering a culture of informed consumers in the future.

Collaborations and Future Directions

On this occasion, the Department of Consumer Affairs also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) to bolster expertise in consumer protection and legal metrology. BIS launched its SMART Standards initiative, aimed at embracing digital evolution in standards management, with the SMART Standards from 2025 marking a significant leap toward improving consumer protection.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Smt. Nidhi Khare, celebrated the success of the three-tier redressal system established under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, which has enabled the swift and efficient disposal of consumer grievances. She congratulated various State Consumer Commissions and District Commissions for their outstanding achievements in handling and disposing of cases.

Recognizing Innovation in Consumer Protection

Shri B.L. Verma, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, highlighted the role of digital technology in transforming consumer justice and empowerment. He congratulated the National Test House for its contributions under initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring the safety of electric vehicles, drones, and other critical technologies.

At the event, the ‘Safety Pledge’ was signed by top executives of 13 leading e-commerce platforms, including Reliance Retail, Tata Sons, Zomato, Ola, and Swiggy, committing to uphold consumer rights and enhance platform safety.

Felicitation of Innovations and Achievements

In a special segment, teams from various institutions were recognized for their contributions to the Tomato Grand Challenge. The winning teams developed innovative solutions such as biopesticides, energy-free cooling units, and devices to enhance tomato shelf life, all aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing food security.

A Promising Future for Consumer Protection

As the event concluded, it was clear that the Department of Consumer Affairs is committed to continuous innovation and adaptation to the evolving needs of consumers. Through digitalization, proactive regulatory measures, and consumer education, the department aims to create a safer, more transparent marketplace, ensuring that consumer rights are upheld and that justice is easily accessible for all.