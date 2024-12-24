Left Menu

Polio worker kidnapped in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Unknown gunmen abducted an official associated with a polio vaccination programme from Pakistans restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.Sher Ayaz was abducted from Shewa tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.A police team raided various suspected hideouts to rescue the polio worker but in vain.Three days of polio vaccination drive just concluded in the district amid tight security.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:51 IST
Polio worker kidnapped in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Unknown gunmen abducted an official associated with a polio vaccination programme from Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

Sher Ayaz was abducted from Shewa tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

A police team raided various suspected hideouts to rescue the polio worker but in vain.

Three days of polio vaccination drive just concluded in the district amid tight security. Polio workers and security officials attached with them are at a high security risk due to threats by the banned militant groups affiliated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) active in the region. The militants had issued a warning to polio workers and policemen on duty with them to stay away from the polio campaign which they believe is an un-Islamic practice. Harassment and attacks against health workers carrying out polio vaccination drives for the government is fairly common in Pakistan.

On December 20, a polio vaccination team and their police escort were attacked by a mob during a vaccination drive in a densely populated area of Karachi city in Sindh province. Last Tuesday, three security forces personnel were killed and two others injured in a blast targeting a vehicle carrying polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A day earlier, a polio worker and a police constable were shot dead in separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the country began a week-long polio eradication campaign amid tight security. Earlier, a female health worker was forcibly kept in confinement at an apartment building in Karachi's Nazimabad after she went to an apartment to carry out her duties.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, with the disease mostly affecting children under five and sometimes causing lifelong paralysis. Pakistan reported 64 cases of the crippling disease this year. One of the biggest challenges faced by health workers is the misinformation about the vaccine and security issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024