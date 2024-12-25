Colombia minimum wage to increase 9.54% to $323 per month in 2025
25-12-2024
Colombia's minimum wage will increase by 9.54% in 2025, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday, announcing the hike by decree after a deal was not reached between the government, business associations and workers unions.
The minimum wage in 2025 will rise to 1.4 million pesos ($323.90) per month, Petro said, up from 1.3 million pesos per month this year.
($1 = 4,395.44 Colombian pesos)
