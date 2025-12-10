Left Menu

UK Markets Steady Amid U.S. Fed Decision Anticipation

UK shares remained mixed as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. FTSE 100 rose slightly, while FTSE 250 dipped. Key movements included hikes in HSBC and Standard Chartered stocks, as well as gains for Pearson, RELX, Volution Group, FirstGroup, and Berkeley amid cautious optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:04 IST
UK Markets Steady Amid U.S. Fed Decision Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, UK shares presented a mixed picture as cautious investors held off on significant trades ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement.

FTSE 100 saw a mild increase of 0.1% by 1103 GMT, contrasting with the slight dip in the midcap FTSE 250 index by 0.1%. This trend reflected a broader European market cautiousness anticipating the Fed's expected 25-basis-point rate cut. Notably, HSBC and Standard Chartered shares climbed approximately 2% each following BofA Global Research's stock upgrade to 'buy' and 'neutral' from 'underperform'.

Pearson and RELX, identified as top media sector picks by J.P. Morgan due to misguided European media concerns, respectively rose 1% and 3.9%. Meanwhile, Volution Group saw a 4.7% increase post its acquisition of AC Industries. FirstGroup's shares surged 5.5% as it became the preferred bidder for London's Overground network, and Berkeley's stock rose 2.7% following maintained annual guidance and positive long-term London market outlook despite a half-year profit fall. The market dynamic occurred against the backdrop of expected UK's October GDP data and signs of easing inflation and a weakening labor market prompting anticipation of a 25 bps rate cut from the Bank of England next week.

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025