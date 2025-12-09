U.S. Sanctions Hit Network Recruiting Colombian Ex-Military for Sudan Conflict

The United States has announced sanctions on a network accused of recruiting and training former Colombian military personnel to fight for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has fueled ongoing conflict in the region.

The Treasury Department identified four individuals and entities involved in the transnational network, which reportedly included Colombian nationals and companies. These individuals have been instrumental in providing tactical expertise to the RSF, including training roles for children, and have participated in battles across Sudan.

Among those sanctioned is Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra, a retired Colombian military officer, accused of recruiting from the UAE. The move comes as the U.S. calls for an end to foreign support for the RSF, amid efforts for a ceasefire and peace talks in the region.

