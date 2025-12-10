Failed Coup in Benin: Fugitive Leader Seeks Refuge

A senior Benin official confirmed on Wednesday that Colonel Tigri Pascal, spearheading a failed coup, has taken refuge in Togo and called for his immediate extradition. The coup attempt occurred when soldiers seized Benin's state TV station on Sunday, declaring the ousting of President Patrice Talon.

The effort was quickly dismantled by Benin, with aid from Nigerian and French support. In the chaos, Colonel Tigri Pascal was pinpointed as the chief plotter, though his exact location remained undisclosed until recently. Togo's foreign ministry has yet to publicly address the request for extradition.

During the attempted coup, violence erupted, with President Talon reportedly observing the clashes closely. Coup members briefly detained two senior military figures, releasing them by Monday. The situation resulted in 14 arrests over the weekend according to Benin's government spokesperson, Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji.

