Chinese embassy urges Canada to stop 'interfering' in Hong Kong affairs

China's embassy in Canada on Wednesday urged Canada to respect China sovereignty, respect the rule of law and stop "interfering" in Hong Kong affairs.

Canada made "groundless accusations" and "wantonly smeared" the government of Hong Kong over the performance of its duties in accordance with the law, the embassy said in a statement.

Hong Kong issues are purely China's internal affairs, it said.

