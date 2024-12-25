UPDATE 1-China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months

China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it would extend its anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union by three months, less than the full extension allowed under its previous guidance.

The probe, which was launched on Jan. 5 and due to be completed in a year, will be extended to April 5 due to the "complexity" of the investigation, the ministry said in a brief statement, without elaborating. The ministry previously said the probe could be extended by six months under special circumstances.

Preliminary findings from the probe have shown dumping of EU brandy threatens to damage China's sector, the ministry said in October as it imposed temporary measures on EU brandy imports.

