Security agencies tracing local helpers of terrorists in Terai region after Pilibhit encounter

Following the encounter of three Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorists in Pilibhit, security agencies are intensifying their search for their local helpers in the Terai region.

Three suspected Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in the grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter with police in Pilibhit early Monday, with Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav terming it as a major breakthrough against a Pakistan-sponsored terror module.

Bareilly Range IG Rakesh Singh said the police and intelligence agencies are on high alert following the threats. ''Investigations are underway, and security measures have been intensified in the border areas.

''Action will be taken against anyone who is found to have helped the terror elements,'' he said.

The success in Pilibhit comes after three blasts which took place in different districts of Punjab this month.

The gunfight between members of the KZF and a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police took place in Puranpur area of Pilibhit after three module members opened fire at the police party.

Following the encounter, a police case was filed here on Tuesday after a video turned up on X showing a person making threats to spread terror during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, an officer said.

''On December 24, a video was shared on various handles on social media platform (X) in which a person was using objectionable words against Hindu religion. He was also using derogatory words against political personalities,'' police in a statement said.

They said the man threatened to spread ''terror'' on January 14, 2025 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Aa case was registered at the Cyber Police Station of Pilibhit district after the alleged video surfaced, the statement said.

Asked about the number of people who were booked, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday, ''This is a part of the investigation,'' and refused to elaborate further.

