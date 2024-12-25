Suriname ex-president Desi Bouterse dead at 79, foreign minister says

Suriname's fugitive ex-President Desi Bouterse has died aged 79, the country's government said on Wednesday, almost a year after he fled authorities to avoid jail following his conviction over the murder of 15 political activists in 1982.

"The government has been informed through the family and its own investigations of the passing of Mr. D. Bouterse, ex-President of the Republic of Suriname," Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)