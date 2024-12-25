Left Menu

Judicial officer in Kerala suspended over alleged misconduct with female court staff

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:41 IST
A judicial officer in Kozhikode was suspended on Wednesday over allegations of misconduct with a female court staff member.

Suhaib M, currently serving as the Judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Vadakara, has been suspended following serious allegations of misconduct, according to an order issued by the Kerala High Court registry.

The alleged incident occurred while he was serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge IV in Kozhikode.

The High Court's administrative committee, chaired by the Chief Justice, took action based on reports submitted by the Principal District Judge, Kozhikode, sources said.

Suhaib M has been directed to hand over his duties immediately to Biju V G, who currently serves as the Special Judge (NDPS Act Cases) and Additional District Judge in Vadakara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

