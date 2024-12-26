UP: Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man riding a cycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Shahpur village on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway, police said on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Nathu Prasad Rajbhar, a resident of Chaubepur, they said.
Following the incident, enraged villagers blocked the highway by placing the victim's body on the road leading to a traffic snarl. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers, additional deputy commissioner of police Sarvanan T said.
The was taken to a mortuary for a post-mortem, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nathu Prasad Rajbhar
- Sarvanan
- Chaubepur
- Shahpur
Advertisement