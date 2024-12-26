Left Menu

UP: Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 09:12 IST
UP: Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man riding a cycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Shahpur village on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nathu Prasad Rajbhar, a resident of Chaubepur, they said.

Following the incident, enraged villagers blocked the highway by placing the victim's body on the road leading to a traffic snarl. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers, additional deputy commissioner of police Sarvanan T said.

The was taken to a mortuary for a post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024