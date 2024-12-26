Left Menu

Delhi's 2024: A Year of Threats, Violence, and Controversies

2024 was a tumultuous year for Delhi, marked by threats, bomb scares, and rising gang violence. The Delhi Police faced enormous challenges with extortion cases, targeted killings, and public criticism following various incidents. Despite these hurdles, multiple investigations are ongoing with efforts to curb escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:06 IST
Delhi's law enforcement faced relentless challenges in 2024, with incidents that tested the city's resilience. Bomb threats, gang confrontations, and rising extortion cases strained the police force, which struggled to solve crimes escalating across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and business.

From mysterious explosions to high-profile gang wars, the capital witnessed violence on multiple fronts. Gangs operated unabatedly, resulting in a slew of targeted killings. Notable incidents include the daylight murder of a young man in a fast-food outlet and the tragic death of a gym owner, highlighting the severity of gang rivalries.

Adding to the challenging year, the Delhi Police contended with public criticism following misconduct issues and investigations into tragic events, such as the basement drownings at a coaching centre and deadly hospital fire. Amid these adversities, they continue to pursue justice, stepping up efforts to bring perpetrators to book.

(With inputs from agencies.)

