Mission 2025: India's Path to Universal Tap Water and Sanitation

In the wake of missing its 2024 deadline, the Jal Shakti ministry has shifted its focus to 2025 to meet the ambitious targets of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin. The goal is to provide tap water to all rural households and achieve universal Open Defecation Free Plus status for villages.

So far, 15.37 crore rural households have been equipped with tap water connections, leaving around four crore still uncovered. Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil remains hopeful about achieving full coverage, urging states and Union territories to intensify their efforts for 100% coverage.

Parallel to water connectivity, sanitation remains a top priority. As of now, 95% of India's villages have declared themselves ODF Plus. The Namami Gange Programme's ecological initiatives continue with the reintroduction of wildlife and afforestation efforts, aiming at holistic ecological balance by 2025.

