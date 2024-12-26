Left Menu

Punjab Police's Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime

Punjab Police apprehended three associates of a notorious gang after a brief encounter in Jalandhar. The exchange saw 15 rounds fired and resulted in one operative being injured and hospitalized. The raid also led to the recovery of six weapons and ammunition, dealing a significant blow to the gang's criminal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial triumph for law enforcement, the Punjab Police captured three gang members tied to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang during an encounter in Jalandhar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the operation's success on X, highlighting the fierce exchange of 15 gunfire rounds as police acted in self-defense.

The operation not only resulted in one operative sustaining significant injuries but also disrupted the gang's operations with the confiscation of six weapons and a notable amount of ammunition, marking a serious strike against activities like narcotics smuggling and arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

