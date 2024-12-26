Punjab Police's Major Breakthrough Against Organized Crime

In a substantial triumph for law enforcement, the Punjab Police captured three gang members tied to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang during an encounter in Jalandhar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the operation's success on X, highlighting the fierce exchange of 15 gunfire rounds as police acted in self-defense.

The operation not only resulted in one operative sustaining significant injuries but also disrupted the gang's operations with the confiscation of six weapons and a notable amount of ammunition, marking a serious strike against activities like narcotics smuggling and arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)