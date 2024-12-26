Left Menu

Court Extends Custody for Accused in Thane Kidnapping-Murder Case

A Thane court has remanded Vishal and Sakshi Gawli in police custody until January 2, 2025, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The investigation continues to unravel the motive behind the crime, for which around 10 people have been interrogated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:30 IST
A Thane court has extended police custody for the main accused, Vishal Gawli, in the case of a girl's kidnapping and murder, officials announced on Thursday. Gawli was apprehended in Maharashtra's Buldhana district and brought to Thane following an intensive manhunt.

Judge V A Patrawale remanded Gawli in custody until January 2, 2025, during a hearing at the Kalyan District and Sessions Court. His wife, Sakshi Gawli, was also arrested and is in custody for the same duration. The girl's body was discovered near Kalyan, escalating the charges against the duo.

Police suspect that the couple kidnapped and killed the 12-year-old before disposing of her body. While the motive remains unclear, authorities have questioned multiple acquaintances and await the postmortem report for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

