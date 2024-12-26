Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Missile Deployment Sparks Concerns in Asia

China warns against the Philippines' deployment of the U.S. Typhon missile system during military exercises, citing risks of an arms race. The move is defended by the Philippines based on security needs. China signals it won't ignore threats to its security interests, elevating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent development, China's foreign ministry called for the Philippines to embrace 'peaceful development' as tensions escalate over military exercises. Manila's decision to introduce a U.S. medium-range missile system has raised fears of an arms race in the region.

The U.S. Typhon system, capable of striking Chinese targets, was utilized in joint military exercises earlier this year. The Philippine defense minister justified the deployment, citing security concerns.

Underscoring the gravity of the situation, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, emphasized that China would not ignore threats to its security interests. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

