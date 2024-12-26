Tensions Rise: Missile Deployment Sparks Concerns in Asia

In a recent development, China's foreign ministry called for the Philippines to embrace 'peaceful development' as tensions escalate over military exercises. Manila's decision to introduce a U.S. medium-range missile system has raised fears of an arms race in the region.

The U.S. Typhon system, capable of striking Chinese targets, was utilized in joint military exercises earlier this year. The Philippine defense minister justified the deployment, citing security concerns.

Underscoring the gravity of the situation, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, emphasized that China would not ignore threats to its security interests. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)