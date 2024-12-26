Defamation Battle: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Faces Legal Heat
Saurabh Bhardwaj of the AAP is summoned by a Delhi court in a defamation suit filed by BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan. Chauhan claims Bhardwaj's 2018 press conference falsely accused him of having an FIR lodged against him. The court has directed Bhardwaj to respond by January 2025.
A Delhi court has officially summoned AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj following a defamation lawsuit lodged by BJP worker Suraj Bhan Chauhan. The case was brought to court amid allegations that Bhardwaj made false claims about Chauhan in 2018.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal's order requires Bhardwaj to address the allegations in the complaint by January 9, 2025. According to Chauhan, Bhardwaj allegedly defamed him during a press conference by asserting that an FIR had been filed against him, a statement which Chauhan disputes.
The court has also granted Chauhan a final chance to present documentation from a previously dismissed complaint concerning the same accusation, escalating the legal proceedings in this political controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
