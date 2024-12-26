Defamation Battle: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Faces Legal Heat

A Delhi court has officially summoned AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj following a defamation lawsuit lodged by BJP worker Suraj Bhan Chauhan. The case was brought to court amid allegations that Bhardwaj made false claims about Chauhan in 2018.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal's order requires Bhardwaj to address the allegations in the complaint by January 9, 2025. According to Chauhan, Bhardwaj allegedly defamed him during a press conference by asserting that an FIR had been filed against him, a statement which Chauhan disputes.

The court has also granted Chauhan a final chance to present documentation from a previously dismissed complaint concerning the same accusation, escalating the legal proceedings in this political controversy.

