Justice Narendar's Ascension: A New Era for Uttarakhand High Court

Justice Guhanathan Narendar, formerly of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. This pivotal event took place on Thursday, with Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh administering the oath at the Raj Bhawan.

Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on December 23, Justice Narendar steps into the role previously held by Justice Ritu Bahri. Known for his extensive legal expertise, Justice Narendar brings a wealth of experience in areas including constitutional, civil, taxation, mining, environmental, and arbitration laws.

Since enrolling as an advocate in Tamil Nadu in 1989, Justice Narendar has built a commendable reputation, having served as a judge in both the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka High Courts. His appointment marks a significant chapter for the Uttarakhand judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)