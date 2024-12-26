Tragedy Strikes Ayyappa Devotees in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for the families of two individuals who succumbed to severe burns following an explosion.

These victims were part of a group of nine Lord Ayyappa devotees affected when an LPG cylinder caught fire in Achchhavana Colony, Hubballi.

While the condition of the remaining seven devotees remains critical, leading medical specialists have been called in to provide advanced treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)