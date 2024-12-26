Political Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fraudulent Scheme in Delhi

Senior Congress figure Sandeep Dikshit has levelled serious allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, claiming its 'Mahila Samman' scheme is a fraudulent operation targeting the city's women. Dikshit approached the Lieutenant Governor with a complaint that AAP workers are collecting women's personal information under the guise of signing up for a non-existent program.

The controversy intensified as Dikshit accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of announcing the scheme as operational despite the absence of such a program. He highlighted that political promises are one thing, but misleading citizens into providing personal details for a fictitious scheme crosses a line.

With assembly elections on the horizon, the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments disassociated themselves from the purported scheme, echoing Dikshit's concerns. The BJP has joined in, challenging AAP to provide proof of the scheme while condemning the alleged deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)