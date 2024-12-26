Political Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fraudulent Scheme in Delhi
Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit alleges AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme is a fraud. He claims AAP collects women's data under false pretenses, promising a non-existent scheme. The Delhi government and BJP echo these concerns, demanding an investigation into Atishi and Kejriwal's claims.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress figure Sandeep Dikshit has levelled serious allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, claiming its 'Mahila Samman' scheme is a fraudulent operation targeting the city's women. Dikshit approached the Lieutenant Governor with a complaint that AAP workers are collecting women's personal information under the guise of signing up for a non-existent program.
The controversy intensified as Dikshit accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of announcing the scheme as operational despite the absence of such a program. He highlighted that political promises are one thing, but misleading citizens into providing personal details for a fictitious scheme crosses a line.
With assembly elections on the horizon, the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments disassociated themselves from the purported scheme, echoing Dikshit's concerns. The BJP has joined in, challenging AAP to provide proof of the scheme while condemning the alleged deceit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP releases final list of 38 candidates for Delhi polls; party chief Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji.
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
CM Atishi inaugurates flyover in east Delhi
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in a fake case: Arvind Kejriwal
Unity in Diversity: Atishi Celebrates Spirit of Inclusion