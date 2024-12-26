Desperate Rescue Efforts: Race Against Time to Save Three-Year-Old Chetna

A relentless rescue operation continues as three-year-old Chetna remains trapped in a 150-foot borewell, prompting desperate efforts to save her. The incident occurred in Kotputli-Behror district, causing local authorities to mobilize multiple rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF, to the site.

Chances to supply essentials like food and water have dwindled, raising concerns about Chetna's condition as her mother, Dholi Devi, abstains from eating, consumed by worry. Failed attempts using a ring led to the arrival of a piling machine to excavate a parallel pit to reach the child.

Authorities, including District Collector Kalpana Agarwal, are overseeing operations, while medical teams prepare on-site. The urgency is underscored by a recent similar case in Dausa, where a child succumbed, highlighting the critical nature of these situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)