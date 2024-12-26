Left Menu

Desperate Rescue Efforts: Race Against Time to Save Three-Year-Old Chetna

A frantic rescue operation is ongoing to save three-year-old Chetna, who has been trapped in a 150-foot borewell for over 70 hours. Despite efforts by NDRF and SDRF teams, success has been elusive, prompting the use of a horizontal tunnel. Her family anxiously awaits a positive outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:43 IST
Desperate Rescue Efforts: Race Against Time to Save Three-Year-Old Chetna
Chetna
  • Country:
  • India

A relentless rescue operation continues as three-year-old Chetna remains trapped in a 150-foot borewell, prompting desperate efforts to save her. The incident occurred in Kotputli-Behror district, causing local authorities to mobilize multiple rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF, to the site.

Chances to supply essentials like food and water have dwindled, raising concerns about Chetna's condition as her mother, Dholi Devi, abstains from eating, consumed by worry. Failed attempts using a ring led to the arrival of a piling machine to excavate a parallel pit to reach the child.

Authorities, including District Collector Kalpana Agarwal, are overseeing operations, while medical teams prepare on-site. The urgency is underscored by a recent similar case in Dausa, where a child succumbed, highlighting the critical nature of these situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024