Juvenile Justice: Delhi Police Crack Robbery Case

Delhi Police have arrested five juveniles in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a garment shop in outer north Delhi, confirmed a police official on Thursday.

The police revealed that the group planned the robbery while playing cricket, aiming to sell the stolen goods for quick cash.

On December 21, the young suspects, aged 16-17, allegedly stole clothing and cash from shop owner Deepak, some brandishing pistols. Despite their masked entry captured on over 40 CCTV cameras, police successfully traced them to a Burari residence, recovering most of the stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)