Finnish Authorities Intercept Russian-Linked Vessel Over Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Finnish authorities have seized a Russia-linked ship, Eagle S, suspected of damaging vital infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, as reported by police and news outlets. The ship's actions allegedly disrupted a key power cable and multiple data cables in the region.

On Thursday, Finnish police and border guards boarded the vessel, taking control of it just after midnight, according to Helsinki Police Chief Jari Liukku. The ship was intercepted within Finland's exclusive economic zone and subsequently brought into Finnish territorial waters.

The Cook Islands-flagged Eagle S, described by Finnish customs as part of Russia's shadow fleet of fuel tankers, supposedly used its anchor to damage the infrastructure. This comes amid broader concerns about infrastructure sabotage, including incidents involving the Nord Stream gas pipelines and severed data cables.

