Left Menu

Finnish Authorities Intercept Russian-Linked Vessel Over Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Finnish authorities have detained a Russia-linked vessel, Eagle S, suspected of damaging critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, including a power cable and data cables. The ship, flagged in the Cook Islands, is allegedly part of Russia's shadow fleet avoiding Western sanctions. Estonian officials are investigating the incident as potential sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:45 IST
Finnish Authorities Intercept Russian-Linked Vessel Over Baltic Sea Cable Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Finnish authorities have seized a Russia-linked ship, Eagle S, suspected of damaging vital infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, as reported by police and news outlets. The ship's actions allegedly disrupted a key power cable and multiple data cables in the region.

On Thursday, Finnish police and border guards boarded the vessel, taking control of it just after midnight, according to Helsinki Police Chief Jari Liukku. The ship was intercepted within Finland's exclusive economic zone and subsequently brought into Finnish territorial waters.

The Cook Islands-flagged Eagle S, described by Finnish customs as part of Russia's shadow fleet of fuel tankers, supposedly used its anchor to damage the infrastructure. This comes amid broader concerns about infrastructure sabotage, including incidents involving the Nord Stream gas pipelines and severed data cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024