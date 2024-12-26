Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Initiates Key Projects for River Linking and Digital Registration

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved key projects as part of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking initiative, estimated at Rs 28,798 crore, to expand irrigation. Additionally, new digital registration rules for births and deaths have been introduced, enhancing record-keeping efficiency in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Initiates Key Projects for River Linking and Digital Registration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a significant step by approving critical projects under the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking scheme, which is estimated to cost Rs 28,798 crore. This decision was announced during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, confirming new plans to enhance irrigation in the region.

With these projects, new irrigation capacities are set to be established across 4.73 lakh hectares in numerous villages, including Guna, Shivpuri, and Sehore. This decision promises to modernize the Chambal right main canal system, benefiting villages in Bhind and Morena, as highlighted by State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules 2024, bringing digital registration processes to improve accuracy and efficiency. This scheme aims to create a comprehensive database of births and deaths, ensuring streamlined processes for special cases such as adoptions and surrogate registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024