Madhya Pradesh Initiates Key Projects for River Linking and Digital Registration

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a significant step by approving critical projects under the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking scheme, which is estimated to cost Rs 28,798 crore. This decision was announced during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, confirming new plans to enhance irrigation in the region.

With these projects, new irrigation capacities are set to be established across 4.73 lakh hectares in numerous villages, including Guna, Shivpuri, and Sehore. This decision promises to modernize the Chambal right main canal system, benefiting villages in Bhind and Morena, as highlighted by State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules 2024, bringing digital registration processes to improve accuracy and efficiency. This scheme aims to create a comprehensive database of births and deaths, ensuring streamlined processes for special cases such as adoptions and surrogate registrations.

