Juvenile Apprehended for Fatal Altercation in Delhi
Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile for allegedly killing a man, Umesh, after an altercation in Jahangirpuri, north west Delhi. Umesh was found with multiple stab wounds. Eyewitnesses and CCTV helped identify the juvenile. The accused admitted to his involvement during interrogation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:53 IST
The Delhi Police has taken into custody a juvenile suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi. The incident followed a heated altercation, officials reported.
Local resident Umesh was discovered with multiple stab wounds, while his scooter was located damaged nearby. Eyewitnesses recounted that he had a confrontation with three individuals, including the arrested juvenile.
Authorities managed to track down the suspect using eyewitness testimony and CCTV footage. Upon questioning, the juvenile confessed to his role in the crime, sources confirmed.
