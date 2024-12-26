Dr. Arunish Chawla Assumes Role as Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Dr. Arunish Chawla, a seasoned Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1992 Bihar cadre, took charge as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance today. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced his appointment on Wednesday.

Dr. Chawla’s extensive career spans critical roles across government and international assignments. Before this appointment, he served as the Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers from November 1, 2023.

In his illustrious career, Dr. Chawla has held several pivotal positions, including:

Managing Director , Metro Rail Project, Patna

, Metro Rail Project, Patna Senior Economist , International Monetary Fund (IMF), through the Department of Economic Affairs

, International Monetary Fund (IMF), through the Department of Economic Affairs Minister (Economic) , Embassy of India in Washington, DC

, Embassy of India in Washington, DC Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance

His contributions have significantly influenced areas such as infrastructure development, fiscal management, and international economic relations.

Academic Excellence

Dr. Chawla’s academic achievements further enhance his credentials. He holds a Master's and a Doctorate in Economics from the prestigious London School of Economics, equipping him with a deep understanding of economic frameworks and policy-making.

Vision for Revenue and Economic Growth

Upon assuming his new role, Dr. Chawla emphasized the importance of streamlining revenue systems to support India’s economic growth. His appointment comes at a critical time when India is focusing on strengthening its fiscal policies and enhancing revenue collection mechanisms.

Dr. Chawla's extensive experience in both domestic and international economic domains is expected to bring a nuanced approach to policy-making, fostering transparency, efficiency, and growth in the country’s revenue systems.

Expectations in the New Role

As Secretary of Revenue, Dr. Chawla will oversee key aspects such as tax administration, customs, and fiscal laws. His leadership is anticipated to play a crucial role in implementing reforms that align with India’s economic goals and global aspirations.

With his proven track record of innovation and leadership, Dr. Arunish Chawla’s tenure is poised to contribute significantly to India’s financial and economic landscape.