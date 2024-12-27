Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Hands Over Appointment Letters to Labour Enforcement Officers

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, handed over appointment letters to 34 newly recruited Labour Enforcement Officers (LEOs) at a ceremony in New Delhi today. The event was graced by the presence of Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Labour & Employment, and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Congratulating the appointees, Dr. Mandaviya urged them to diligently work for the welfare of workers while ensuring compliance with labour laws. Highlighting their pivotal role in the socio-economic framework of the country, he called upon the officers to foster harmonious industrial relations and contribute to a pro-people and pro-nation agenda.

Dr. Mandaviya underscored the importance of their commitment to integrity and dedication, reminding the officers of their critical role in shaping a fair and inclusive labour environment. “You are entrusted with the responsibility to uphold labour welfare and facilitate ease of doing business in the country. Work with a service-oriented approach to enhance the welfare of workers while promoting industrial growth,” he emphasized.

In her address, Secretary Labour & Employment, Smt. Sumita Dawra, highlighted the dual significance of the officers’ responsibilities. On one hand, their role as Inspector-cum-Facilitators will enhance labour welfare and on the other, it will attract investments and promote economic growth by improving the ease of doing business.

“Labour Enforcement Officers are the backbone of the Central Industrial Relations Machinery (CIRM). They play a key role in implementing government schemes and welfare programmes that directly benefit workers and other stakeholders,” she remarked.

The newly appointed LEOs come with impressive academic and professional credentials, including 20 officers with law degrees, 8 with management qualifications, 1 Chartered Accountant, and 1 PhD scholar. Their diverse expertise is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the labour enforcement mechanism.

The officers have been posted across various regions in the country based on merit, ensuring comprehensive implementation of labour policies. They will also be instrumental in driving the government’s vision of enhancing employment conditions and ensuring equitable growth.

As the officers step into their roles, they are expected to not only safeguard workers' rights but also contribute towards creating an environment conducive to industrial growth and societal development. The appointments mark a significant step towards strengthening India's labour infrastructure, reflecting the government’s commitment to labour welfare and economic advancement.