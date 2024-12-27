Investigation Launched into Sara Netanyahu's Alleged Harassment

Israel's attorney general has directed law enforcement to initiate a probe into Sara Netanyahu, the spouse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid allegations of harassment towards political adversaries and witnesses involved in the Prime Minister's corruption trial.

The announcement from the Israeli Justice Ministry on Thursday was concise, emphasizing that the investigation stems from revelations made by the 'Uvda' investigative program.

This program unveiled numerous WhatsApp messages indicating Mrs. Netanyahu's role in organizing protests against political rivals and pressuring Hadas Klein, a prominent witness in the trial.

