Turmoil in Haiti: Health Minister Removed Amid Deadly Hospital Attack

Haiti's government has dismissed its health minister following a gang attack on a major hospital in Port-au-Prince, resulting in several casualties, including journalists. The Justice Minister is temporarily taking over. The attack highlights escalating gang violence and political instability in Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 27-12-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 02:15 IST
Health Minister

Haiti's government has removed Health Minister Duckenson Lorthe from his position after a lethal gang assault on Port-au-Prince's General Hospital. This decision comes in the wake of the violent attack, where gang members indiscriminately opened fire, leading to the deaths of two journalists and a police officer.

In a shocking revelation, Justice Minister Patrick Pelissier will be filling in for the health minister until a permanent replacement is found. The attack has raised concerns over the severe escalation of gang violence in Haiti, which has crippled the capital's security and stability.

The gang, led by Johnson "Izo" André, has taken responsibility, marking one of the worst attacks on Haitian media in recent memory. The situation in Haiti remains precarious, amidst a vacuum in democratic governance and the dominance of gangs in the capital.

