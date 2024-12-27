Turmoil in Haiti: Health Minister Removed Amid Deadly Hospital Attack

Haiti's government has removed Health Minister Duckenson Lorthe from his position after a lethal gang assault on Port-au-Prince's General Hospital. This decision comes in the wake of the violent attack, where gang members indiscriminately opened fire, leading to the deaths of two journalists and a police officer.

In a shocking revelation, Justice Minister Patrick Pelissier will be filling in for the health minister until a permanent replacement is found. The attack has raised concerns over the severe escalation of gang violence in Haiti, which has crippled the capital's security and stability.

The gang, led by Johnson "Izo" André, has taken responsibility, marking one of the worst attacks on Haitian media in recent memory. The situation in Haiti remains precarious, amidst a vacuum in democratic governance and the dominance of gangs in the capital.

