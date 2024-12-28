UN chief condemns escalation in Yemen as airstrikes hit Sana’a Airport, key infrastructure

The strikes targeted Sana’a International Airport, Red Sea ports, and power stations, injuring also a member of the UN Humanitarian Air Crew at the airport.

A high-level UN delegation, led by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was at the airport when the strikes occurred, following discussions on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and the release of detained UN personnel.

“Today’s airstrikes follow around a year of escalatory actions by the Houthis in the Red Sea and the region that threaten civilians, regional stability and freedom of maritime navigation,” Stéphanie Tremblay, a UN spokesperson, said in a statement.

She added that Secretary-General António Guterres remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and has urged all parties to cease military actions and exercise restraint.

“He also warns that airstrikes on Red Sea ports and Sana’a airport pose grave risks to humanitarian operations at a time when millions of people are in need of life-saving assistance,” Ms. Tremblay said.

Respect international law

Mr. Guterres also emphasised that international law, including humanitarian law as applicable, must be respected at all times, and appealed to all to respect and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“Humanitarian relief personnel must not be targeted and must be respected and protected at all times,” the statement read.

Further escalation in the region also continues to undermine the mediation efforts led by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg to reach a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Yemen, it added.

WHO head’s first-hand account

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was at Sana’a airport during the airstrikes, described the scene on social media.

“As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a…the airport came under aerial bombardment,” he wrote.

The strikes damaged the air traffic control tower and the departure lounge, just meters from where Tedros and his team stood.

“We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave. My UN and WHO colleagues and I are safe,” he said, adding condolences to families who lost loved ones in the attack.