In a recent escalation, Russian drones targeted a multi-storey apartment building in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, resulting in two deaths and two injuries, according to regional prosecutors. The town has been at the forefront of intense confrontations, being a strategic point in Russia's attempts to gain control of the Donbas region.

Additional attacks took place in Nikopol, where a drone strike on a town market injured eight individuals, as reported by Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak via Telegram. Nikopol frequently faces such aggression due to its proximity to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, escalating the local humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, an industrial area in Zaporizhzhia was hit, though no casualties occurred. The Ukrainian military announced it successfully intercepted 20 out of 31 drones launched overnight by Russia, indicating relentless aerial offensives in the region.

