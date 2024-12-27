Ensuring Safety During Holidays: A Call to Action Against Family and Sexual Violence

As we approach one of the busiest times of the year for police and response services addressing family violence and sexual violence, it is essential to remind everyone of the steps they can take if they experience violence or are concerned for others, says Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour.

"Christmas can be a stressful time for families. With loved ones spending more time together, some may encounter violence or notice troubling signs in those close to them," says Minister Chhour. "I urge people to speak up and seek help. Family violence and sexual violence are serious crimes that have devastating impacts on health and well-being."

The holiday season should be a time of joy and safety for all, especially children. Minister Chhour stresses the importance of ensuring that a responsible adult is supervising children during festivities.

“It’s vital to create a safe environment where everyone can relax and enjoy. Parents and caregivers should be mindful, as being intoxicated is no excuse for harmful behavior. Violence and assault, whether due to alcohol, drugs, or stress, are unacceptable.”

Minister Chhour also emphasized the shared responsibility in addressing family violence and sexual violence: “This summer, take care of those around you. Be vigilant about your own behavior and keep an eye out for friends or family who may be struggling. Together, we can create safer homes and communities.”

Expanded Support Network

Over the holiday season, support services are available 24/7 for victims of violence and those worried about loved ones. These services offer confidential advice, emotional support, and connections to further assistance.

For Family Violence Support: Call 0800 456 450 at any time.

Call 0800 456 450 at any time. For Sexual Violence Support: Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

Additionally, if you are concerned that your behavior is harming or frightening others, support is also available. Call 0800 456 450 or visit www.changeispossible.org.nz for advice and resources.

Online tools such as webchat and service locators can be accessed at www.areyouok.org.nz and www.safetotalk.nz.

Recognizing Warning Signs

Understanding and recognizing the signs of violence is critical to intervention. Here are some behaviors to watch for:

Sudden changes in personality or withdrawal from social situations.

Visible physical injuries with unclear explanations.

Expressions of fear or discomfort around certain individuals.

Controlling or manipulative behavior from a partner or family member.

Creating a Safe Environment

Set clear expectations for respectful behavior during family gatherings.

Limit alcohol consumption if it is a known stressor.

Have a plan in place for how to respond if conflict arises.

A Shared Responsibility

“Family violence and sexual violence are not private matters—they affect entire communities,” says Minister Chhour. “Every action taken to prevent or address violence makes a difference.”

Let this summer be a season of care, vigilance, and unity. Together, we can ensure a safer and more joyous time for everyone.