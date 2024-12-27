ED Cracks Down on Madhya Pradesh Corruption Scandal: Assets, Gold, and Cash Seized

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a high-profile money-laundering case in Madhya Pradesh, targeting the assets of a former transport department official.

Searches across several properties in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur revealed a trove of hidden wealth, including Rs 52 crore in gold and cash.

This crackdown follows discoveries by Lokayukta police, which uncovered significant assets from Saurabh Sharma, highlighting a wider network of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)