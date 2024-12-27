Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Madhya Pradesh Corruption Scandal: Assets, Gold, and Cash Seized

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Madhya Pradesh related to a money-laundering investigation involving former transport official Saurabh Sharma. Seized assets include Rs 52 crore worth of gold and cash. The Lokayukta police previously discovered Sharma's disproportionate assets, leading to further scrutiny by the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a high-profile money-laundering case in Madhya Pradesh, targeting the assets of a former transport department official.

Searches across several properties in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur revealed a trove of hidden wealth, including Rs 52 crore in gold and cash.

This crackdown follows discoveries by Lokayukta police, which uncovered significant assets from Saurabh Sharma, highlighting a wider network of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

