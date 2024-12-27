ED Cracks Down on Madhya Pradesh Corruption Scandal: Assets, Gold, and Cash Seized
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Madhya Pradesh related to a money-laundering investigation involving former transport official Saurabh Sharma. Seized assets include Rs 52 crore worth of gold and cash. The Lokayukta police previously discovered Sharma's disproportionate assets, leading to further scrutiny by the ED.
India
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a high-profile money-laundering case in Madhya Pradesh, targeting the assets of a former transport department official.
Searches across several properties in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur revealed a trove of hidden wealth, including Rs 52 crore in gold and cash.
This crackdown follows discoveries by Lokayukta police, which uncovered significant assets from Saurabh Sharma, highlighting a wider network of corruption.
