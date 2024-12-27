Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Unlawful Residents Under Scrutiny

The Delhi Police have intensified efforts to tackle illegal immigration, leading to the deportation of a Bangladeshi woman found living unlawfully in New Delhi for six years, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary informed the media that during a targeted drive focused on identifying illegal immigrants, a 28-year-old woman was discovered residing in Mumbai and Delhi without requisite documentation, contravening the Foreigners Act. The woman is originally from Singasholpur village, Narail Sadar Upazila in Bangladesh.

The operation, executed by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Delhi Police, is part of a larger crackdown initiated by the LG secretariat aiming to locate and deport unlawfully residing Bangladeshi immigrants. Over 1,500 such individuals have been identified, with ongoing checks in various districts, including inspections of voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to confirm legality of residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)